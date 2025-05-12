Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 424,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $161.59 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,141 shares of company stock worth $14,851,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

