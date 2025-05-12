Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 752,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61,615 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $66,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

