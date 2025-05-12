1,554,910 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,554,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,864,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $166.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,330.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,322,006. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

