Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $96.25 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $96,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.48 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.19 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -752.94%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

