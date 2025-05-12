Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Graphic Packaging worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GPK opened at $22.31 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.