Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 370,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 169,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,358,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

