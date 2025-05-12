Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,936 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $248,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.