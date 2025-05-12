Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,014,168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,014,168 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $720,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2%

XOM opened at $107.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.