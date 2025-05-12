Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $97.53 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

