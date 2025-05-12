Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150,704 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $567.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

