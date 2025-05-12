Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,075,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 315,549 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $565,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 91,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 72,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,877,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.