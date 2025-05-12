Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 222,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Belden by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 457,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 45,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 0.7%

BDC opened at $106.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.