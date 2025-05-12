Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.2%

EXC stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.