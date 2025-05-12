Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 436,565 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436,565 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Waste Management worth $627,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,506,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.51, for a total transaction of $1,304,087.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,598.37. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $18,084,124. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $233.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

