MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 12,688 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.