Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,793 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Relx worth $191,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Relx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $53.84 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.