Moore Capital Management LP Sells 174,955 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,955 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $58,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,279,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,336,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

