Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $136.59 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $136,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HRB opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

