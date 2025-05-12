527,000 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,169,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after buying an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $538.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

