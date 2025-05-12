Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $116,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $217.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $146.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

