Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.35 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

