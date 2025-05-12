MKA Charitable Fund Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MKA Charitable Fund lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 100.0% of MKA Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MKA Charitable Fund owned 0.32% of Airbnb worth $264,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after buying an additional 809,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,104.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,631,812. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,173,970 shares of company stock valued at $293,686,892. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

