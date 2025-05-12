Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

