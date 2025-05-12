Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 575.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $479.37 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.36.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

