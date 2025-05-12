10,730 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPN

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.