Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $80,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $226.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of STERIS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

