Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,196 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $208.26 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

