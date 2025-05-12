Moore Capital Management LP Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,718 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 7,191,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,406 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $62,011,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. This represents a 40.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

