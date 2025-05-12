Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 110,231 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 328.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,231 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Modine Manufacturing worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,058,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $586,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,313,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,596,000 after buying an additional 741,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.