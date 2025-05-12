Moore Capital Management LP Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,868 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Celanese worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE CE opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

