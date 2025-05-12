Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.13 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.95.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

