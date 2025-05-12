Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of THC opened at $148.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

