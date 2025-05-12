Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $281,839.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,627.12. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,349.76. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,620 shares of company stock worth $4,570,097 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

