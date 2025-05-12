Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 11,545 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

