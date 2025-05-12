Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.48.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

