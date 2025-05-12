Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HEICO by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

HEICO Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $264.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $283.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

