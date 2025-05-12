Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

Chevron stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.