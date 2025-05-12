15,584 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE APTV opened at $61.97 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

