Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 11,439 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Post were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Post by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Post by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

NYSE POST opened at $110.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Post

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.