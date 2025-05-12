Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 9,264 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $236.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,866 shares of company stock worth $28,216,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

