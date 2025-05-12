Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,070 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.