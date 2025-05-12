Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,210 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media accounts for about 4.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of OUTFRONT Media worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. Analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

