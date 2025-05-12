Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 6,814 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

