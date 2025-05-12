Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Comerica Trading Down 0.1%

CMA stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

