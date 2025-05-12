Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Decreased by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,513,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 369,614 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

