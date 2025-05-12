Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $744,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

