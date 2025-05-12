Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 1,987 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferguson by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $171.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

