Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 610.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

