Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BRX opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.