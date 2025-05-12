Laurion Capital Management LP Has $166.60 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 3.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Discover Financial Services worth $166,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $190.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.